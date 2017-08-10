KPBSD Superintendent Dusek Welcome Letter

Welcome back to the 2017-2018 school year! Our district is very excited to have all of our students, staff, and parents back in school. We are committed to meeting the needs of every individual student every day. This is an integral part of our overall philosophy of strong, positive relationships and providing a high quality educational experience for all of our students.

A responsibility all of us at KPBSD take seriously is to keep all of our stakeholders informed. While our state is continuing to take small steps toward a long-term fiscal solution, we are committed to continue working closely with state and local leaders to find a complete plan that ensures that our children are the highest priority. This means we all must remain engaged in the process.

In the eastern peninsula, we welcome back our teachers, instructional aides, nurses, custodians, secretaries, bus drivers, and food service professionals—they are the backbone of our district’s success. I am pleased to welcome new school administrators: Alan Haskins, Seward Elementary and Jenny Martin, Seward Middle School. We look forward to having these educational leaders in our district.

We invite parents and community members to join us by volunteering in the schools and becoming involved in partnerships to support students. Schools need the help of parents and community members in order to be successful with every child. It is also critical for our young people to know that their parents, guardians, relatives, and friends are supportive of their schooling process. A student without this support may at times feel at a loss to find the necessary focus to excel at his or her studies.

I hope to see you in the coming months and wish you a great start to school. We look forward to another outstanding year!

Sincerely,

Sean Dusek

Superintendent