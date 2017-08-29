KPBSD Classes of 2010 to 2017, How Did KPBSD Do?

KPBSD seeks graduate input from the Classes of 2010 through 2017, so we can improve our schools. A survey is open through September.

Please assist the KPBSD to reach 4,978 graduates. The alumni survey will help KPBSD understand how well students were prepared to meet goals for college and a career. KPBSD will use feedback to ensure that the district’s academic and career-focused programs provide the best possible preparation for graduates.

Survey link: http://surveys.hanoverresearch.com/s3/7fcac49f64dd or http://bit.ly/KPBSDGraduateSurvey

The graduate survey will be open through September 29, 2017.

This survey is being administered on behalf of the district by Hanover Research. Responses will remain anonymous, feedback is essential, and participation will improve the education experience for current and future students.

KPBSD partnered with Hanover Research to administer this survey. Hanover Research is an independent education research firm based in Washington, D.C., and is in no way affiliated with any other entity or organization. All responses will be kept completely anonymous, and no identifying information will be provided to the district. Similarly, grouped results will not be presented in a way that could potentially allow the identification of any specific respondents (e.g., faculty within a specific grade teaching a specific course).

Questions or difficulties with the survey? Contact Conor Kelly, Hanover Institute: ckelly@hanoverinsights.com.