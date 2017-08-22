KPB Comprehensive Plan Update at the SBCFSA Meeting August 28

KPB Comp Plan_Combined Flyer

StateoftheKenai_PublicVersion

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Comprehensive Plan team will be attending the Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board regular meeting at 7:00 pm, Monday, August 28th. The goal is to work with community leaders and residents of Seward to gather input to help establish a collective vision for the future of the Borough. Come join us at the KPB Seward Annex located at 302 Railway Ave, Seward, AK 99664 and share your vision for the KPB.

