Kite Making Workshop at the Library Museum

Want to learn how to make your own kite?
All are welcome to a fun and free Kite Making Workshop with Tim Morrow. Tim selects a new pattern for each workshop that is appropriate for both school age children and adults, and the Seward Community Library & Museum is pleased to provide the space, supplies and help. He will also be sharing his collection of kite posters, so stop by and let your imagination soar.
Kite Making Workshop
- Seward Community Library & Museum
- Community Room and Outdoors (weather permitting)
- Tuesday, August 15th
- 4-6 pm
Fun included. Let your friends know. Children under 13 need to be accompanied by an adult.
Call 907-224-4082 for more information. See ya there!
Comments
