Kindergarten Round Up Play Dates

by SCN Editor

Kindergarten Roundup Seward Elementary Playground Play Dates:(parent led, not school sponsored)

  1. Sunday, Aug 13@2:30-3:30
  2. Sunday, Aug 20@2:30-3:30pm

We thought it would help ease the transition and K jitters if the incoming class of 2030 kindergarteners and their caregivers had some time to play together and get to know each other BEFORE school starts.

It takes a village, so let’s start early building ours before school starts !

