Kenai River-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area Announces Fall 2017 Grant Cycle – Deadline to Apply Friday, September 22nd

The Kenai River-Turnagain Arm (KMTA) National Heritage Area is pleased to announce our Fall 2017 call for grant applications. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 22, 2017 at 5:00pm AKDT. Now in its eighth year, KMTA’s grant program provides funding to local communities to develop projects that recognize, preserve, and interpret the Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm’s historic, scenic, cultural, and recreational resources.

Since its inception in 2009, the competitive grants program has provided more than $800,000 funding to local heritage development projects. Local grants have supported the development of school curriculum, recreational trail improvements, the creation of interpretive signs, and much more. KMTA is one of 49 National Heritage Areas across the nation with funding appropriated by Congress through the National Park Service.

Application instructions and grant criteria can be found on KMTA’s website at: http://www.kmtacorridor.org/grants/. The minimum criteria for interested applicants requires that your project is:

Located within the Heritage Area (this includes the communities of Seward, Moose Pass, Cooper Landing, Hope, Whittier, Girdwood, Bird, and Indian

Sponsored by a community, non-profit or government organization

Consistent with the Heritage Area’s purpose to increase public awareness and appreciation for the natural, historical and cultural resources of the Heritage Area.

Commits a minimum match of funding for at least 50% of the project's costs.

Will be completed within a 12-month period following selection by the KMTA Board of Directors.

All grant applications must be received by September 22nd, 2017 at 5:00pm to be considered for this cycle. The review process will be completed within approximately six weeks of the application deadlines. Applicants are notified of their award status in writing.

If you would like more information about KMTA’s Fall 2017 Grant Cycle, visit: http://www.kmtacorridor.org/grants or contact Jessica Szelag at jessica.n.szelag@gmail.com.