July 31 Seward Road Improvement and Paving Project Update

Note: Dates are approximate.

The map above reflects the current plan for paving.

Streets already completed: Jefferson Street (from Ballaine to Third Avenue), Fifth Avenue (from Railway to Adams), Sixth Avenue (to Adams), Washington Street (from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue), Adams Street (from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue, and Sixth to Ballaine), Dieckgraeff Road (from Seward Highway to Maple Street), Ash and Oak Streets to the Seward Mountain Haven Long Term Care Facility, First and Second Avenues and their side streets, and Old Nash Road (additional job through DOT Maintenance). Knik Construction also poured 29 curb ramps in the downtown area. Miscellaneous work on the curb ramps will be ongoing over the next couple of weeks.

If you have questions about this project, please call Public Works at 907-224-4093. These updates will also be posted on the main page of the city website.