Our BIGGEST SALE yet! Invite your friends!

INDOOR RUMMAGE SALE SATURDAY, SEPT. 9th, 9:00am to 2:00pm at SEWARD SENIOR CENTER.

Advertisement

Donations are requested (no clothes, please) and may be dropped off Mon-Fri, 9am to 4pm, through Thursday, Sept. 7th, and placed in the basement of the senior center. Not sure we will take it? Call us at 224-5604. Thank you for supporting senior services in Seward!