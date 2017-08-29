Events

INDOOR RUMMAGE SALE!

Our BIGGEST SALE yet!  Invite your friends!

INDOOR RUMMAGE SALE  SATURDAY, SEPT. 9th, 9:00am to 2:00pm at SEWARD SENIOR CENTER. 

Donations are requested (no clothes, please) and may be dropped off Mon-Fri, 9am to 4pm, through Thursday, Sept. 7th, and placed in the basement of the senior center.  Not sure we will take it?  Call us at 224-5604Thank you for supporting senior services in Seward!

 

