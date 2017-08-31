Uncategorized

INDOOR RUMMAGE SALE

GIGANTIC, BLOW-OUT SALE!  Support senior services in Seward!

INDOOR RUMMAGE SALE  SATURDAY, SEPT. 9th, 9:00am to 2:00pm at SEWARD SENIOR CENTER. 

Volunteers are needed to help set up on Friday (Sept. 8) beginning at 1:00pm and to breakdown on Saturday after the sale at 1:30pm.  More hands make for light work!   Donations are being taken (no clothes, please) through Thursday, Sept. 7th, and may be dropped off Mon-Fri, 9am to 4pm, and placed in the basement of the senior center on the carpeted area.  Not sure we will take it?  Call us at 224-5604.  Thank you for supporting senior services in Seward!

