Glacier Family Medicine Clinic job opening

Glacier Family Medicine Clinic is accepting applications for a front desk receptionist. Applicants must have good communication skills, computer and typing skills, and be able to interact with people in a courteous and professional manner. A full job description is available on request. Salary is $15.00/hour + DOE.

Please contact Theresa at 907 224 8733 for more information. You may email a resume to Brentinseward@hotmail.com or fax to Glacier Family Medicine Clinic at 907 224 8734.