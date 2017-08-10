Uncategorized

Glacier Family Medicine Clinic job opening

Glacier Family Medicine Clinic is accepting applications for a front desk receptionist.  Applicants must have good communication skills, computer  and typing skills,  and be able to interact with people in a courteous and professional manner.  A full job description is available on request. Salary is $15.00/hour + DOE.

Please contact Theresa  at 907 224 8733 for more information. You may email a resume to Brentinseward@hotmail.com or fax to Glacier Family Medicine Clinic at 907 224 8734.

