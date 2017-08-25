Election Registration and Early Voting Information

Important Election Information for the October 3, 2017 City of Seward and Kenai Peninsula Borough Elections:

Want to be eligible to vote for the upcoming City of Seward and/or Kenai Peninsula Borough election? You must be registered to vote 30 days in advance – by September 3, 2017. You can register with the Office of the City Clerk by Friday, September 1, 2017.

Not going to be in town on Election Day (October 3)? You can vote absentee in person beginning September 18, 2017 at the Seward City Clerk’s Office, 410 Adams Street, Second Floor. Bring an ID!

Can’t make the absentee in person voting period? You can fill out an application to have a ballot mailed to you. Contact the City Clerk’s Office for a form!