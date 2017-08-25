Dot Bardarson Wins National Watercolor Award

Every year the Alaska Watercolor Society sponsors a juried art competition open to All Americans. It is always gratifying to see that some of the Alaska artists fair pretty well. This year’s exhibition is at the Leah Peterson Gallery at Alaska Pacific University (4101 University Drive) through the end of August. The show’s juror remarked on the exceptional quality of the paintings entered in the show.

Dot Bardarson was awarded honorable mention for her watercolor, “Harmony Keys”. She likes painting musical instruments and has won other awards through the years with them.

Dot wasn’t able to collect her prize in person because she was opening at Resurrect Art the same night as the opening of the exhibition in Anchorage. The title of her show at Res Art is Flower Power. There are 13 flower paintings in her show. The month of August is almost over, but the show will up for a few more days, until August 28 .

