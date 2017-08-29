Concert Thursday and Final First Friday at Rez Art

This might be our last big week of the season with two events coming up this Thursday and Friday.

on Thursday

First,, we look forward to welcoming Sam Densmore to Resurrect Art. His sound is described as Portland Indie Folk Rock:

“Portland-based Sam Densmore epitomizes what it means to be Oregonian. Born in coastal Coos Bay, the singer/songwriter was raised modestly and at age 10 taught himself the guitar, playing in a slew of alternative bands through the ‘90s and embracing a defining era in the Pacific Northwest’s musical heritage. Eventually he made the move to folk-leaning solo artist […] The guy takes basic tools — voice, words, melodies, plus an acoustic guitar played with some percussive oomph — and spins some pretty spellbinding songs that sound like a collision of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy (when he’s playing solo), David Bowie’s spacey pop sensibility, [and] a bit of R.E.M.’s organic jangle.”