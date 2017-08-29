Concert Thursday and Final First Friday at Rez Art

“Portland-based Sam Densmore epitomizes what it means to be Oregonian. Born in coastal Coos Bay, the singer/songwriter was raised modestly and at age 10 taught himself the guitar, playing in a slew of alternative bands through the ‘90s and embracing a defining era in the Pacific Northwest’s musical heritage. Eventually he made the move to folk-leaning solo artist […] The guy takes basic tools — voice, words, melodies, plus an acoustic guitar played with some percussive oomph — and spins some pretty spellbinding songs that sound like a collision of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy (when he’s playing solo), David Bowie’s spacey pop sensibility, [and] a bit of R.E.M.’s organic jangle.”
The show starts at 7pm on Thursday, and we’re asking for a $10-$15 donation at the door.
