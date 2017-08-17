City of Seward Police Journals August 9-August 14 2017

|August 9 2017
|1543
|ASSAULT IV x2
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CASE UPDATE
|Officer arrested AGNES TOMMY at First Ave for disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer x 2.
|1625
|ASSAULT
DUI – ALCOHOL
RECKLESS DRIVING
911 – EMERGENCY
|RP reported a red truck had almost hit her and swerved into a ditch near the intersection of 4th Ave and South Harbor St. RP reported the driver looked fine and gave her a sign that he was ok. Officers arrested TIMOTHY PIVONKA at Mile 1 Seward Highway for Assault III, DUI, and Reckless Driving.
|1625
|MVA – D
|Officer responded to a 911 call in case 17-2187 and documented damage done to property by TIMOTHY PIVONKA. Glacier Towing towed the vehicle with license plate JEV134.
|1834
|LEAVING SCENE OF MVA
|RP reported that someone had hit the right rear panel of his daughter’s Ford Fiesta, license plate GRL828, sometime between 8/5/17 and 8/9/17 but was not sure where it occurred. Officer spoke to RP and determined that $1000 of damage was done to right rear door of vehicle.
|2120
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported a black S10 doing circles and speeding around the block then pulling into No Sweat Auto. Officer responded and talked to subject who denied doing anything wrong and the Officer asked if he could drive carefully and not disturb his neighbors.
|August 10 2017
|0810
|BICYCLE THEFT
|RP, reported his gray Specialized bike being stolen from his residence at 4th Avenue.
|0848
|PARKING COMPLAINT
VEHICLE IMPOUND
|PW reported two vehicles are parked on Van Buren by Red’s causing traffic congestion. Officer responded and the owner of one of the vehicles responded to scene and was issued citation for parking/standing on roadway. The other vehicle AK LIC/JAW839, was impounded by Glacier Towing.
|0910
|FIRE ALARM TESTING
|Yukon Fire will be testing at AVTEC Culinary Arts
|0926
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 misdial from the freight elevator at Safeway. No sounds distress. Officer advised.
|1010
|TRAFFIC STOP-CITATION
|Citation issued to JUDITH VAUBEL while driving at 3rd and B Street for speed.
|1013
|TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION
|Citation issued to BRIAN WRIGHT while driving at Resurrection for fail to stop at stop sign at Bear and Seward.
|1023
|TRAFFIC STOP-VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to PAUL MCDONNELL while driving at 3rd and C Street for speed.
|1033
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to WAYNE HUMBERT while driving at the Smoke Shack for fail to stop at stop sign.
|1034
|TRAFFIC STOP X2 VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to DOUGLAS STUDANSKI while driving at KFT for fail to stop at stop sign at 4th and Port.
|1034
|PARKING WARNING
|Parking warning left on vehicle at 3rd Avenue for parking against flow of traffic.
|1055
|TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION
|Citation issued to LEO MCCORMICK while driving at Sewad and North Harbor for speed.
|1315
|TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning to JACOB BRIDGES while driving at Tesoro for fail to stop at stop sign.
|1522
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 pocket dial from 4th Avenue. No sounds of distress. Officer advised.
|August 11 2017
|0951
|911 DISTURBANCE
|RP, reported the tenant in Glacierview threatened her and her dog and wanted to speak to an Officer. Officer responded and advised it was a verbal argument only and would be a housing manager issue.
|1012
|AGENCY ASSIST NOAA
|Officer assisted NOAA Officer that was with a disabled vehicle in front of Safeway. Glacier Towing was called by AST.
|1227
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 misdial from the Library as they were calling a 491 cell. All ok. Officer advised.
|1412
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|Icicle Seafoods requested RAYMOND CHAVEZ to be criminally trespassed from Icicle Seafoods. Officer spoke with RP.
|1416
|LOST AND FOUND
|Breeze Inn turned in a large wallet. Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
|1524
|911 HANG UP/MISDIAL
|911 pocket dial from the SBH area. No sounds of distress. Officer advised.
|2218
|EARTHQUAKE
|Earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 reported 45 miles SW of Homer. No tsunami expected.
|2337
|FOOT PATROL
|S Float to P Float.
|2358
|DISTURBANCE
|RP advised she heard a small caliber gun shot in the alley behind Bayview Apts and witnessed someone running northbound in the alley. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
|August 12 2017
|0108
|TRAFFIC STOP
CITATION
|Citation issued to REBECCA REDMON at 4th and North Harbor for speed.
|0801
|FLIGHTCREW
|SVAC reported that they were going to pick up a second aircrew from the airport.
|0841
|911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL
|RP accidently called 911 from 4th Ave. She stated it was an accident no sounds of distress were heard. Information given to Officer.
|0925
|LOST AND FOUND
|RP turned in a black wallet that was found at Boulderfield Campground. Officer logged the item. Owner picked up his wallet from the PD.
|0929
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal Warning given to Canadian National at Resurrection Blvd and Seward Highway for speed.
|
Advertisement
PUBLIC ASSIST
|0859
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Written warning left on white truck with license plate 423083B at the Van Gilder Hotel for parking in no parking zone.
|0902
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to TROY SUTTON at Seward Highway and C St for speed.
|0932
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|Written warning left in silver Toyota Tacoma with license plate NOBRAS at Napa parking lot for parking on private property.
|1007
|PARKING COMPLAINT
|RP reported an RV parked on the bike path across from Chevron. Officer talked to the driver who said they were just checking their map and advised they would park in a parking area.
|1107
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to ZOEY SIMPSON at Port Ave and 4th Ave for failure to stop at a stop sign.
|1107
|911- EMERGENCY
FIRE DISPATCHED
|RP reported black smoke and a possible start to a forest fire near Nautical Ave. BCVFD, SVFD, and SVAC were dispatched. BCVFD determined it was a controlled burn on South Fork Ln.
|1217
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|RP requested an ambulance to Bayside Apts. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. Patient refused treatment.
|1443
|911 – EMERGENCY
AMBULANCE DISPATCHED
|RP requested an ambulance at Chamberlin Rd. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported the patient to the hospital.
|1458
|THEFT
|RP reported that a brown Specialized bike that he had rented to a customer was stolen from outside Ray’s Waterfront. Officer spoke to RP and determined value of bike to be 500$.
|1625
|CASE UPDATE
17-2243
|The bike shop reported they had recovered the bike.
|1812
|TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to ARACELY AUBERRY for failure to stop at stop sign at Seward Highway and South Harbor Street.
|1837
|THEFT
|RP reported a theft at Mountain View Sports that happened on Friday. Clothing items were stolen.
|1951
|TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION
|Citation issued to VISHAL MISHRA for improper use of center lane of 3 land roadway at Seward Highway and Resurrection Boulevard.
|2032
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|Campgrounds reported there was a group of teenagers doing doughnuts on mopeds at First Lake. Officer found no suspects on scene.
|2148
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|SAST advised that the vehicle DSE222 was not staying in the lines and heading South on Seward Highway from mile 12. Officer found no vehicle matching the description.
|August 14 2017
|0019
|DRIVING COMPLAINT
|RP reported what sounded like cars racing up and down the dump road. Officer didn’t find anyone racing down Dieckgraeff Road.
|0055
|911 EMERGENCY
DISTURBANCE
|Two separate 911 callers reported loud yelling between a male and female outside their motel room at Fourth Avenue, Murphy’s Motel. Officer made contact with two male subjects. The unidentified female had already left the area by the time the officers arrived.
|0358
|TRAFFIC STOP
VERBAL WARNING
|Verbal warning given to PETRISOR I ANCA at Third and Van Buren Street for speed.
|0433
|PARKING COMPLAINT
CITATION
|Citation issued to AK/LIC GZF564 for expired registration at Fourth Avenue for expired registration.
|045
|PARKING COMPLAINT
CITATION
|Citation issued to AK/LIC FDN561 for expired registration at Fourth Avenue for expired registration.
|0445
|PARKING COMPLAINT
CITATION
|Citation issued to AK/LIC GUH239 for expired registration at Fourth Avenue for expired registration.
|0653
|TRAFFIC STOP –
|Citation issued to JOHN THOMAS GILLOOLY at Seward and South Harbor Street for speed.
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.