City of Seward, Crime, Police Journal

City of Seward Police Journals August 9-August 14 2017

by SCN Editor
August 9 2017
1543 ASSAULT IV x2

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CASE UPDATE

 Officer arrested AGNES TOMMY at First Ave for disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer x 2.
1625 ASSAULT

DUI – ALCOHOL

RECKLESS DRIVING

911 – EMERGENCY

 RP reported a red truck had almost hit her and swerved into a ditch near the intersection of 4th Ave and South Harbor St.  RP reported the driver looked fine and gave her a sign that he was ok. Officers arrested TIMOTHY PIVONKA at Mile 1 Seward Highway for Assault III, DUI, and Reckless Driving.
1625 MVA – D Officer responded to a 911 call in case 17-2187 and documented damage done to property by TIMOTHY PIVONKA. Glacier Towing towed the vehicle with license plate JEV134.
1834 LEAVING SCENE OF MVA RP reported that someone had hit the right rear panel of his daughter’s Ford Fiesta, license plate GRL828, sometime between 8/5/17 and 8/9/17 but was not sure where it occurred. Officer spoke to RP and determined that $1000 of damage was done to right rear door of vehicle.
2120 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported a black S10 doing circles and speeding around the block then pulling into No Sweat Auto. Officer responded and talked to subject who denied doing anything wrong and the Officer asked if he could drive carefully and not disturb his neighbors.
August 10 2017
0810 BICYCLE THEFT RP, reported his gray Specialized bike being stolen from his residence at 4th Avenue. 
0848 PARKING COMPLAINT

VEHICLE IMPOUND

 PW reported two vehicles are parked on Van Buren by Red’s causing traffic congestion.  Officer responded and the owner of one of the vehicles responded to scene and was issued citation for parking/standing on roadway.  The other vehicle AK LIC/JAW839, was impounded by Glacier Towing.
0910 FIRE ALARM TESTING Yukon Fire will be testing at AVTEC Culinary Arts
0926 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 misdial from the freight elevator at Safeway. No sounds distress.  Officer advised.
1010 TRAFFIC STOP-CITATION Citation issued to JUDITH VAUBEL while driving at 3rd and B Street for speed.
1013 TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION Citation issued to BRIAN WRIGHT while driving at Resurrection for fail to stop at stop sign at Bear and Seward.
1023 TRAFFIC STOP-VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to PAUL MCDONNELL while driving at 3rd and C Street for speed.
1033 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to WAYNE HUMBERT while driving at the Smoke Shack for fail to stop at stop sign.
1034 TRAFFIC STOP X2 VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to DOUGLAS  STUDANSKI while driving at KFT for fail to stop at stop sign at 4th and Port.
1034 PARKING WARNING Parking warning left on vehicle at 3rd Avenue for parking against flow of traffic.
1055 TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION Citation issued to LEO MCCORMICK while driving at Sewad and North Harbor for speed.
1315 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning to JACOB BRIDGES while driving at Tesoro for fail to stop at stop sign.
1522 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 pocket dial from 4th Avenue.  No sounds of distress.  Officer advised.
August 11 2017
0951 911 DISTURBANCE RP, reported the tenant in Glacierview threatened her and her dog and wanted to speak to an Officer.   Officer responded and advised it was a verbal argument only and would be a housing manager issue.
1012 AGENCY ASSIST NOAA Officer assisted NOAA Officer that was with a disabled vehicle in front of Safeway.  Glacier Towing was called by AST.
1227 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 misdial from the Library as they were calling a 491 cell.  All ok.  Officer advised.
1412 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Icicle Seafoods requested RAYMOND CHAVEZ to be criminally trespassed from Icicle Seafoods.  Officer spoke with RP.
1416 LOST AND FOUND Breeze Inn turned in a large wallet.  Info entered in Lost/Found Book.
1524 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 pocket dial from the SBH area.  No sounds of distress.  Officer advised.
2218 EARTHQUAKE Earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 reported 45 miles SW of Homer.  No tsunami expected.
2337 FOOT PATROL S Float to P Float.
2358 DISTURBANCE RP advised she heard a small caliber gun shot in the alley behind Bayview Apts and witnessed someone running northbound in the alley.  Officers were unable to locate anyone.
August 12 2017
0108 TRAFFIC STOP

CITATION

 Citation issued to REBECCA REDMON at 4th and North Harbor for speed.
0801 FLIGHTCREW SVAC reported that they were going to pick up a second aircrew from the airport.
0841 911 – HANGUP/MISDIAL RP accidently called 911 from 4th Ave. She stated it was an accident no sounds of distress were heard. Information given to Officer.
0925 LOST AND FOUND RP turned in a black wallet that was found at Boulderfield Campground. Officer logged the item. Owner picked up his wallet from the PD.
0929 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal Warning given to Canadian National at Resurrection Blvd and Seward Highway for speed.

0944 POWER OUTAGE A power outage was reported at Salmon Creek Rd. The on call electric was notified. Power was restored. 0956 LOST AND FOUND Parks and Rec turned in a purse found at the Skatepark. Officer logged the item. 1014 ANIMAL DOMESTIC RP reported that a black lab had bit him at the Army Resort after he had tried to grab the dog. ACO was notified and responded. 1140 PUBLIC WORKS WASTEWATER RP reported a strong odor coming from the Sewage Lagoon. The on call Public Works Wastewater was notified. 2332 CRIMINAL TRESPASS RP requested an Officer at Tony’s Bar to notify a man that he was indefinitely trespassed from the bar. Officers responded and RP notified them that he walked into Thorn’s. Officers could not find anyone in Thorn’s or the Alehouse matching the description given. August 13 2017 0018 911-NON-EMERGENCY

PUBLIC ASSIST RP reported that her sister didn’t return from going outside to her vehicle. Officer later found subject walking downtown from the bars, and transported her back Murphy’s. 0054 DRUNK ON LICENSED PREMISE RP reported an intoxicated male having trouble walking outside of the Ale House. CHRISTOPHER ALLEN was arrested for Drunk On Licensed Premise and transported to SCJ. 0644 AMBULANCE DISPATCHED Ambulance requested to the airport to transport a flight medical crew. 0641 EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 4.7 earthquake detected 185 miles South of Kodiak City, Alaska. No tsunami expected. 0648 LOST AND FOUND RP found a credit card at Kawabe Bathrooms.  Item was turned into the lost and found.

0859 PARKING COMPLAINT Written warning left on white truck with license plate 423083B at the Van Gilder Hotel for parking in no parking zone.
0902 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to TROY SUTTON at Seward Highway and C St for speed.
0932 PARKING COMPLAINT Written warning left in silver Toyota Tacoma with license plate NOBRAS at Napa parking lot for parking on private property.
1007 PARKING COMPLAINT RP reported an RV parked on the bike path across from Chevron. Officer talked to the driver who said they were just checking their map and advised they would park in a parking area.
1107 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to ZOEY SIMPSON at Port Ave and 4th Ave for failure to stop at a stop sign.
1107 911- EMERGENCY

FIRE DISPATCHED

 RP reported black smoke and a possible start to a forest fire near Nautical Ave. BCVFD, SVFD, and SVAC were dispatched. BCVFD determined it was a controlled burn on South Fork Ln.
1217 911 – EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 RP requested an ambulance to Bayside Apts. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. Patient refused treatment.
1443 911 – EMERGENCY

AMBULANCE DISPATCHED

 RP requested an ambulance at Chamberlin Rd. SVAC and SVFD were dispatched. SVAC transported the patient to the hospital.
1458 THEFT RP reported that a brown Specialized bike that he had rented to a customer was stolen from outside Ray’s Waterfront. Officer spoke to RP and determined value of bike to be 500$.
1625 CASE UPDATE

17-2243

 The bike shop reported they had recovered the bike.
1812 TRAFFIC STOP – VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to ARACELY AUBERRY for failure to stop at stop sign at Seward Highway and South Harbor Street.
1837 THEFT RP reported a theft at Mountain View Sports that happened on Friday. Clothing items were stolen.
1951 TRAFFIC STOP – CITATION Citation issued to VISHAL MISHRA for improper use of center lane of 3 land roadway at Seward Highway and Resurrection Boulevard. 
2032 DRIVING COMPLAINT Campgrounds reported there was a group of teenagers doing doughnuts on mopeds at First Lake. Officer found no suspects on scene.
2148 DRIVING COMPLAINT SAST advised that the vehicle DSE222 was not staying in the lines and heading South on Seward Highway from mile 12. Officer found no vehicle matching the description.
August 14 2017
0019 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported what sounded like cars racing up and down the dump road.  Officer didn’t find anyone racing down Dieckgraeff Road.
0055 911 EMERGENCY

DISTURBANCE

 Two separate 911 callers reported loud yelling between a male and female outside their motel room at Fourth Avenue, Murphy’s Motel.  Officer made contact with two male subjects.  The unidentified female had already left the area by the time the officers arrived. 
0358 TRAFFIC STOP

VERBAL WARNING

 Verbal warning given to PETRISOR I ANCA at Third and Van Buren Street for speed.
0433 PARKING COMPLAINT

CITATION

 Citation issued to AK/LIC GZF564 for expired registration at Fourth Avenue for expired registration.
045 PARKING COMPLAINT

CITATION

 Citation issued to AK/LIC FDN561 for expired registration at  Fourth Avenue for expired registration.
0445 PARKING COMPLAINT

CITATION

 Citation issued to AK/LIC GUH239 for expired registration at  Fourth Avenue for expired registration.
0653 TRAFFIC STOP – Citation issued to JOHN THOMAS GILLOOLY at Seward and South Harbor Street for speed.

