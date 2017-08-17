City of Seward Police Journals August 9-August 14 2017

August 9 2017

1543 ASSAULT IV x2 DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASE UPDATE Officer arrested AGNES TOMMY at First Ave for disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer x 2.

1625 ASSAULT DUI – ALCOHOL RECKLESS DRIVING 911 – EMERGENCY RP reported a red truck had almost hit her and swerved into a ditch near the intersection of 4th Ave and South Harbor St. RP reported the driver looked fine and gave her a sign that he was ok. Officers arrested TIMOTHY PIVONKA at Mile 1 Seward Highway for Assault III, DUI, and Reckless Driving.

1625 MVA – D Officer responded to a 911 call in case 17-2187 and documented damage done to property by TIMOTHY PIVONKA. Glacier Towing towed the vehicle with license plate JEV134.

1834 LEAVING SCENE OF MVA RP reported that someone had hit the right rear panel of his daughter’s Ford Fiesta, license plate GRL828, sometime between 8/5/17 and 8/9/17 but was not sure where it occurred. Officer spoke to RP and determined that $1000 of damage was done to right rear door of vehicle.

2120 DRIVING COMPLAINT RP reported a black S10 doing circles and speeding around the block then pulling into No Sweat Auto. Officer responded and talked to subject who denied doing anything wrong and the Officer asked if he could drive carefully and not disturb his neighbors.

August 10 2017

0810 BICYCLE THEFT RP, reported his gray Specialized bike being stolen from his residence at 4th Avenue.

0848 PARKING COMPLAINT VEHICLE IMPOUND PW reported two vehicles are parked on Van Buren by Red’s causing traffic congestion. Officer responded and the owner of one of the vehicles responded to scene and was issued citation for parking/standing on roadway. The other vehicle AK LIC/JAW839, was impounded by Glacier Towing.

0910 FIRE ALARM TESTING Yukon Fire will be testing at AVTEC Culinary Arts

0926 911 HANG UP/MISDIAL 911 misdial from the freight elevator at Safeway. No sounds distress. Officer advised.

1010 TRAFFIC STOP-CITATION Citation issued to JUDITH VAUBEL while driving at 3rd and B Street for speed.

1013 TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION Citation issued to BRIAN WRIGHT while driving at Resurrection for fail to stop at stop sign at Bear and Seward.

1023 TRAFFIC STOP-VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to PAUL MCDONNELL while driving at 3rd and C Street for speed.

1033 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to WAYNE HUMBERT while driving at the Smoke Shack for fail to stop at stop sign.

1034 TRAFFIC STOP X2 VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning given to DOUGLAS STUDANSKI while driving at KFT for fail to stop at stop sign at 4th and Port.

1034 PARKING WARNING Parking warning left on vehicle at 3rd Avenue for parking against flow of traffic.

1055 TRAFFIC STOP- CITATION Citation issued to LEO MCCORMICK while driving at Sewad and North Harbor for speed.

1315 TRAFFIC STOP- VERBAL WARNING Verbal warning to JACOB BRIDGES while driving at Tesoro for fail to stop at stop sign.