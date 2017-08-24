CERT Training offered in Seward

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management is pleased to present a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class in Seward. CERT is a program that teaches residents skills that could be useful in an emergency where traditional first responders may be overwhelmed. Among the skills taught include fire suppression, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, and team organization. At the conclusion of the course, participants may choose to join the existing volunteer CERT team and be available to be called on in the event of an emergency or disaster situation.

All sessions, with the exception of the final day, will be located at the Bear Creek Fire Station, 13105 Seward Hwy at Mile 5. There is no cost or obligation for the course, however space is limited and minimum enrollments are required in order to conduct the course.

CERT training equips individuals to care for themselves and work as a team to care for their neighborhood, school or surrounding community until help arrives. CERT members maintain and refine their skills by participating in exercises and activities in their own communities. Additional training is available for those who wish to augment their skills and there are many volunteer opportunities for projects to improve community emergency awareness and preparedness. All materials will be provided, and the course is ability oriented meaning people of all skill levels and physical abilities are welcome.

If there are additional questions, please contact Dan Nelson at dnelson@kpb.us or call 262-2098. To register, visit http://www.kpb.us/emergency-mgmt/cert/cert-home/cert-class-signup

Course Schedule:

Tuesday September 5 6p – 9p: Disaster Preparedness

Advertisement

Friday September 8 6p – 9p: Fire/Utility Control

Saturday September 9 9a – 5p: Disaster Medical Pt. 1 & 2, Light Search and Rescue

Tuesday September 12 6p – 9p: Team Organization

Thursday September 14 6p – 9p: Disaster Psychology

Friday September 15 6p – 9p: Terrorism and CERT, Practice and Review

Saturday September 16, 2016 10a – 3p: Disaster Simulation