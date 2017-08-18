Celebration of Life for Tom Tolson August 19

Tom’s Obituary

Thomas (Tom) Tolson from Wasilla passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his cabin on August 3rd, 2017. He was surrounded by his family. Born on July 19th, 1948 in Opp, Alabama he was the youngest of 5. He moved to Fairbanks in 1964 and graduated from Lathrop HS. He entered the Army where he received the Bronze Star and was a Vietnam Vet. Tom married the love of his life Carolyn Ashmore on Feb 28,1970. They had two daughters Tina and Theresa. Tom retired from Alascom after working there for 30 years. Tom loved Alaska, the outdoors, fishing, hunting and his cabin life at Lake Susitna. He was the most generous man who was always willing to help anyone out. His heart was made of gold and he hugged and laughed like no other. Since retirement he traveled all over the county and found a job volunteering at dog shows around the state of Alaska with his wife Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers, Carolyn has asked that donations be made to:

Alaska Bio Canine

7000 Tall Spruce Drive

Anchorage AK 99502

Alaska Bio Canine’s mission is to train and use canines to detect human cancers early with non-invasive techniques using breath, urine, sweat, or plasma.

Celebration of life

Saturday, August 19th, 2017 from 5-8pm at Sirius Ranch: 6151 E. Upper Court, Palmer, AK 99654. Potluck style. The event will be outdoors, weather permitting, bring a lawn chair. It will be indoors if inclement weather. Folks are asked to write a memory of Tom to place in a scrapbook.

Carolyn wants her friends on the Kenai Peninsula to know that she recognizes it is a great distance to drive to Wasilla/Palmer. She said she has no expectation for folks to travel that distance. She did say that she is coming to the Kenai Kennel Club September trial. At that time, she is going to bring her scrap book filled with memories of Tom with her, and perhaps some photos, to give KKC members an opportunity to share their memories. Please find Erin Knotek for more information during the trial.

Bring your memory and sentiments and let’s help Carolyn fill that book to the brim!