Celebrate Founders’ Day on Aug. 28

Resurrection Bay Historical Society invites everyone to join in the annual celebration of Founders’ Day from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 in the Community Room of the Seward Community Library Museum on the corner of Sixth and Adams.

The event honors the stalwart people who landed on what is now the downtown waterfront of Seward back in 1903 to establish a new town, which would become the ocean terminus of the Alaska Central Railway.

The Founders’ Day event will feature drawings for door prizes, light refreshments, and a gift of hand-size City of Seward flags to the first 100 visitors. At 2 p.m., Dennis McLain will present a one-hour program detailing his work on creating a scale model of the SS Dora, which a century ago docked at Seward between its runs to Dutch Harbor and back for the Alaska Steamship Co. As part of his research on the vessel, Dennis uncovered interesting stories and photos that he will feature in his program.

