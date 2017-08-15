Alaska, Announcements, Health

Career opportunities at SCHC

by Seward Community Health Center

Are you a registered nurse or certified medical assistant?  Here’s your opportunity to be part of a growing organization while helping your friends and neighbors become healthier.  To read full job descriptions for our open positions, visit www.sewardhealthcenter.org/careers.

OPEN POSITIONS

  • Clinic Nurse/Health Educator (RN)
  • Clinical Support Staff (CMA or LPN)
  • Registration Specialist

Advertisement

SUMMARY OF BENEFITS FOR FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES
• Health insurance with medical, dental, and vision benefits
• 3% employer contribution to a retirement plan
• Paid holidays
• Paid time off accrued bi-weekly
• No “on call” schedules 
To apply, submit your application and resume to hr@sewardhealthcenter.org.  Download an application at www.sewardhealthcenter.org/careers or call 907-224-2273.

The SCHC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin or physical/mental disability.

Advertisement

Post Views: 84
Author: Seward Community Health CenterSeward Community Health Center (SCHC), is federally qualified health center that does not discriminate based on ability to pay, we welcome anyone in need of quality, affordable healthcare. Seward CHC provides integrated, patient-centered population-based primary health care to all our patients. Services are delivered in a culturally sensitive manner by board certified, licensed providers. Learn more at www.sewardhealthcenter.org.

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment