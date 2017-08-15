Career opportunities at SCHC

Are you a registered nurse or certified medical assistant? Here’s your opportunity to be part of a growing organization while helping your friends and neighbors become healthier. To read full job descriptions for our open positions, visit www.sewardhealthcenter.org/careers.
OPEN POSITIONS
- Clinic Nurse/Health Educator (RN)
- Clinical Support Staff (CMA or LPN)
- Registration Specialist
|
Advertisement
• Health insurance with medical, dental, and vision benefits
• 3% employer contribution to a retirement plan
• Paid holidays
• Paid time off accrued bi-weekly
• No “on call” schedules
The SCHC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin or physical/mental disability.
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.