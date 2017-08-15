Career opportunities at SCHC

Are you a registered nurse or certified medical assistant? Here’s your opportunity to be part of a growing organization while helping your friends and neighbors become healthier. To read full job descriptions for our open positions, visit www.sewardhealthcenter.org/careers.

OPEN POSITIONS

Clinic Nurse/Health Educator (RN)

Clinical Support Staff (CMA or LPN)

Registration Specialist

Advertisement

SUMMARY OF BENEFITS FOR FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES

• Health insurance with medical, dental, and vision benefits

• 3% employer contribution to a retirement plan

• Paid holidays

• Paid time off accrued bi-weekly

• No “on call” schedules

To apply, submit your application and resume to hr@sewardhealthcenter.org . Download an application at www.sewardhealthcenter.org/careers or call 907-224-2273. The SCHC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, national origin or physical/mental disability.