Call for Artists: Kenai Peninsula 2017 Whimsical Wearable Arts

Peninsula Art Guild/Kenai Fine Art Center invites artists to create a piece of wearable art for the 2017 Whimsical Wearable Arts. Deadline for applications/registration is October 28, 2017 at 5pm. Wearable arts are defined as clothing, footwear, hats, scarves, jewelry, up-cycled wearables and other adornments.

To enter Whimsical Wearable Arts 2017, artists need to apply, form available at Kenaifineart.com online and at Kenai Fine Art Center during open hours.

A registration form must accompany a fee of $25.00 for members and $35.00 for non-members (payable to Kenai Fine Art Center, via phone at 907-283-7040, or in person, or mailed to Box 703, Kenai, Alaska, 99611 or hand delivered to 816 Cook /Avenue, Kenai, Alaska Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 PM). If entries are mailed, artist is responsible for shipping both ways in structurally sound reusable containers. Include a return label with postage attached.

This show opens November 2, 2017 and hangs through November 25th, 2017 at Kenai Fine Art Center.

A judge will adjudge the show. Winners of the show will receive an award. A Viewers Choice Award will also be given at the end of the hanging.

Artists not modeling their own creations are urged to secure a model for their entry’s mobile display. Contact Karen Fogarty (907-350-0843) or Sandra Sterling (907-398-3605) KFAC by October 19, 2017 with model name and contact information or for questions.

For more information, email ourkfac@gmail.com or call 907-283-7040.