Booster Club Scores Another Winning Tournament

The morning of Saturday, July 29th started out a little on the foggy side at the Birch Ridge Golf Course but by the afternoon it was a day full of smiling faces and sunny skies. Sixty golfers from Seward, the Peninsula and Anchorage participated in the 14th annual Booster Club Golf Tournament to raise funds for the Seward High School’s athletic programs. All together they raised nearly $4,000 for the Seahawks.

Beating out 15 other teams to take first place was Byron Loomis, Dick Jordan, Judy Christianson and Terry Estes. The longest drive contest winners were Norm Regis and Willow Hetrick Price. The closest to the pin winners were Lisa Parker and Dick Jordan. Thank you to all the golfers for coming out and supporting SHS’s student athletes.

Helping make this year’s tournament such a success were the sponsors, most of whom have been with the event for many years. New this year were Fifth Avenue Fitness and Dr. Michael Moriarty, DDS. There was also an anonymous donor that sponsored a hole. Other sponsors were: Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska Shop, Breeze Inn, Danlin Construction/ClerkWorksAK, Edward Jones Investments, Kenai Fjords Tours, Major Marine Tours, Odom Corporation, Petro Marine Services, Resurrection Roadhouse/Windsong Lodge, Salmon Bake, Seward Properties, Seward Real Estate, Spenard Builders Supply, TelAlaska, and Zudy’s. Thank you to all the sponsors, new and returning.

Adding to the fun of the tournament is the picnic lunch and awards that follows the play. Thank you to those who donated the food: The Inn at Tern Lake, Summit Lake Lodge, Cindy Ecklund, Terry Estes, Martha Fleming, Rose Hetrick, Mary Beth Koster, Kim Reierson, Maya Moriarty and Ariel Sievert. Special thanks go to Norm Regis for cooking, Shelly Shank for setting up lunch and Janessa Anderson and Marci LeMay for driving the beverage cart. A final thanks goes to the Birch Ridge Golf course for hosting us.