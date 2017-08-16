Blueberry Festival at Alyeska Resort August 19 and 20

It’s blueberry season, and there’s no better way to celebrate Alaska’s annual crop than with Blueberry Festival at Alyeska Resort! The 10th Annual Blueberry Festival will be Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20 from 11am to 8pm in the Hotel Alyeska Courtyard. Free entry! (Please, no dogs.)

The 10th Annual festival features live music all weekend, with local favorites Hope Social Club headlining an amazing lineup that includes American Idol finalist Jessica Meuse, plus Mario Carboni, Ava Earl Duo, Chicago Farmer and more!

In addition to live music, guests get to experience the celebration of all things blueberry with a pie-eating contest, blueberry creations contest (see more below), food vendors, arts & crafts booths, a sidewalk sale at Alyeska Mountain Sports, Blueberry Stomp Fun Run, free chairlift rides to the mid-mountain blueberry patches, and much more!

Special Blueberry Festival Events

The Hope Social Club

with opener Jessica Meuse

Saturday, August 19

10pm | FREE!

Sitzmark Bar & Grill

Opening for Hope Social Club on Saturday is Jessica Meuse, a top 4 finisher on Season 13 of American Idol, and the first Idol competitor to sing her own original song in the finals.

Blueberry Creations Contest

Sunday, August 20 | 1pm

Please bring your creations to the info booth by 12pm on Sunday.

The contest invites chefs, cooks, dabblers and concocters to submit their finest blueberry-themed dish or drink (non-alcoholic, please). A panel of judges will evaluate the dish based on taste, texture, and, of course, blueberries! Not only will you win bragging rights, we’ve got some great prizes, and we’ll publish the winning recipes (unless they’re secret) on the Alyeska Blog!

Coming Soon: The Fall Free Tram package is back. Between September 17 and October 9, you and your family will receive free tram tickets when you stay overnight at The Hotel Alyeska. Starting at just $149 midweek, the package includes a one-night stay and up to 5 tram tickets (2 adults and 3 kids under 18).

The Fall Tram Package is a great way to fit in a last hike or two, along with lunch at the Bore Tide Deli and Bar and some amazing ocean and glacier views along the way.

Book online using promo code TPKG, or call Room Reservations at 907-754-2111.