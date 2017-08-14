Backcountry Layer Cake: Celebrate!

by Allison Sayer for Seward City News-

I feel especially fortunate to have marked many special occasions in the Alaska backcountry. Birthdays and bachelorette parties have been my favorite celebrations. Of course, being in the backcountry does not mean going without an awesome cake! This no-bake option creates a beautiful backcountry layer cake with very few ingredients and minimal equipment.

You start with crunchy graham crackers, but they do not stay that way. After assembly, the cake sits for a few hours. During this time, the graham crackers absorb moisture from the whipped cream. The cracker consistency changes to moist, delicious cake!

Assembly time: 15 minutes

Rest time: 3+ hours

Ingredients:

-1 pint heavy whipping cream

-About 1/2 a box of graham crackers

-A pinch of some kind of sweetener (sugar, honey, maple syrup, etc)

Equipment:

-1 large, wide-mouthed plastic water bottle (The bottle must be at least quart sized. The extra tall bottles work even better)

-1 lid, plate, etc to build the cake on

-A spreading tool

Optional add-ins:

-You can flavor the whipped cream with a packet of instant mocha for a tiramisu experience.

-You get a slightly better consistency if you add a splash of bourbon or vanilla to the whipped cream. This is optional if you don’t want to bother with it.

-Top your cake with fruit or chocolate syrup, berries, or anything else you can think of!

Step 1: Make the whipped cream

-Pour the heavy whipping cream and your sweetener into the water bottle. Make sure the lid is tight!

-Shake the bottle vigorously, making sure the cream smashes against the container’s top and bottom.

-After a few minutes, the cream will suddenly stop making a splashing sound against the container. That is how you know it is done.

Step 2: Assemble

-Spread some whipped cream on your assembly surface.

-Cover the whipped cream with two graham crackers.

-Repeat until you have just enough whipped cream left to cover the top and sides of the cake.

Step 3: Wait.

The graham crackers absorb moisture from the whipped cream. This can take a few hours, so be sure to plan accordingly. Test the cake with a fork. If you don’t feel any hardness, it’s done.

Step 4: Decorate and Celebrate!

