Alpaca Textile Expert to Make Appearance at Artworks Alaska Gallery in Kenai

Learn and Feel Why Alpaca is a Superior Alternative to Cashmere

Soldotna — Artworks Alaska Gallery in Kenai will host Alpaca Industry Expert Wade Gease and his personal brand of Alpaca Products, The Alpaca Guy on Friday, September 1st, 12 noon to 5 pm and Saturday, September 2nd from 9 am to 5 pm. Gease will offer educational presentations about the superior properties of Alpaca. A variety of alpaca products from socks, hand loomed artisan scarves, blankets and designer shawls will be showcased.

Gease believes that the use of cashmere is no longer sustainable. Like cashmere, alpaca is a natural fiber that looks and feels luxurious, and it can be equally, if not more, durable.

This appearance allows Alaskans to learn about and feel the richness of alpaca fiber. It is soft, durable and highly insulating, making it one of the leading sought-after fibers on the planet. Natural fibers have many benefits over synthetics and alpaca fiber has greater advantages over other nature fibers.

Advertisement

“Alpaca Fiber is akin to natural body armor,” said Wade Gease. “This fiber knows when the body needs heat and when to let it escape. Alpaca Fiber regulates in a superior manner, so people in cold climates especially appreciate Alpaca’s toasty warm properties.”

Over the past two decades, globally-recognized Alpaca Fiber Expert Wade Gease has been an alpaca retail consultant and an alpaca judge for the industry.

Joining Gease on his appearance at the Gallery is Contemporary Pop Artist Nicolosi, who will present a unique line of semi- precious healing gemstones and crystals with educational discussions on their energies. Educational talks will be held at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm each day. The gallery is located at 4289 Beaver Loop Road in Kenai.