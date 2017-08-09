Alaska Salmon Day August 10

A message from Miriam & Erin from The Salmon Project-
We know you celebrate your salmon love every day of the summer, but this Thursday is the second annual (official) #aksalmonday and it’s going viral.
To make it easy to participate, we’ve gathered ten of our favorite salmon actions — and there’s something for everyone, including you. We promise.
Top ten ways to celebrate Alaska Wild Salmon Day:
- Read the special section about using Alaska’s natural resources in our Constitution
- Share your favorite experience catching a salmon on social media and tag it #aksalmonday
- Read a salmon bedtime story to your children
- Sign the petition to support House Bill 199 to protect wild salmon in Alaska
- Head to your favorite salmon river and pick up trash
- Study the differences between the five types of Pacific salmon (then quiz your friends)
- Vote with your fork — ask for Alaska wild at the grocery store and in restaurants
- Watch the short film, “Xboundary” about protecting salmon rivers in Southeast Alaska from Canadian mines
- Have a salmon dip contest — who uses the tastiest recipe?
- Write a letter to the editor of your local newspaper on what healthy salmon runs mean to you
Curious how Alaska Wild Salmon Day got started? Here’s the unofficial story. We like to take a little bit of credit, but Alaskans being Alaskans, it was only a matter of time before we had an official day to celebrate our salmon love. ️
Happy Alaska Wild Salmon Day!
