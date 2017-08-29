Aging Mastery Program Begins New Session

A new 10-week session of the Aging Mastery Program® will begin Thursday, September 21st, 12:45-2:15pm, at Seward Senior Center. Adults age 50+ are invited to take this free course to learn how to navigate longer lives. Developed by the National Council on Aging, the program encourages mastery—developing behaviors across many dimensions that will lead to improved health, stronger financial security, and overall well-being. Guest speakers will share on topics including advance planning, sleep, financial fitness, healthy relationships, and much more. Students will receive a free lunch and enjoy incentives such as one-month gym memberships and Safeway gift cards. Advance sign up is required. Sponsored by Providence Health Foundation. Call the center at 224-5604 to sign up or for more information.

