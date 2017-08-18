2017 Silver Salmon Derby Update

2017 Leader Board

1. 13.96 Jennifer Shelton Soldotna, AK

2. 13.82 Edward Robbins Anchorage, AK

3. 13.78 Sherrie Miller Seward, AK

4. 13.35 Tony Shandy Chugiak, AK

5. 13.29 Carey Schreiber Palmer, AK

6. 13.12 Robert Orrill Colorado Springs, CO

7. 12.80 Debra Hunt Kenai, AK

8. 12.73 Darrell Lamping Kenai, AK

9. 12.72 Colleen Ferrin Anchorage, AK

10. 12.67 Fred Klouda Anchorage, AK

Advertisement

Youth Leaders

1. 12.62 Robert J. Peters Lynwood, WA

2. 12.59 Noah Goltz Anchorage, AK

3. Ashley Armstrong Kenai, AK

2017 Chevy Silverado Tag Fish Winner ~

Ian Wetherhorn of Houston, AK

Daily entry tickets are $10.00. Anglers can still win a tagged fish worth $50,000, $10,000, $5,000, and eight $1,000. There are daily prizes and different categories that the entire family can participate in. Be sure to check out the oldest derby in Alaska – visit our Facebook page Alaska Starts Here! Or call The Derby Booth at (907) 224­-2009.