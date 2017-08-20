2017 Chevrolet Silverado Awarded in Seward Silver Salmon Derby

Anchorage, AK- Friday, August 18, 2017: Chevrolet of South Anchorage will be awarding a brand new 2017 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab All Star Edition valued at $47,000 to Ian Wetherhorn of Houston, Alaska, who caught a tagged fish during the 62nd Annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby! Mr. Wetherhorn attended a press event at Chevrolet of South Anchorage, 9600 Old Seward Highway, Friday, August 18th.

David Raff, General Manager of Chevrolet of South Anchorage, says “We love supporting local events and the outdoor lifestyle many Alaskans are accustomed to. We are thrilled to finally have a chance to award a new truck with our Chevrolet Tagged Fish contest!” Chevrolet of South Anchorage has been a sponsor of the event for several years.

Mr. Wetherhorn caught the 3.62lb silver salmon on Monday, August 14 at 11:30am in Agnes Cove in Resurrection Bay during the 62 Annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby hosted by the Seward Chamber. “The Seward Silver Salmon Derby is such a great event and we are thrilled to be able to award such fantastic prizes – like the awesome tag sponsored by Chevrolet of South Anchorage,” says Cindy Clock, Executive Director of the Seward Chamber of Commerce. The Seward Chamber held the derby award ceremony Sunday, August 20th at 4:30pm at the Breeze in Hotel. Mr. Wetherhorn will be present with his new truck.