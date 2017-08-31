2016 CAFR and Budget Calendar Available

The 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the City of Seward is now available on the city’s website, under 2018-2019 Budget Information, as well as the proposed 2018-2019 Biennial Budget Calendar (this is a tentative schedule and is subject to change).

CAFR: http://www.cityofseward.us/DocumentCenter/View/3682

Advertisement

2018-2019 Budget Calendar: http://www.cityofseward.us/DocumentCenter/View/3688