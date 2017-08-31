Announcements, City of Seward, Economics

2016 CAFR and Budget Calendar Available

by SCN Editor

The 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the City of Seward is now available on the city’s website, under 2018-2019 Budget Information, as well as the proposed 2018-2019 Biennial Budget Calendar (this is a tentative schedule and is subject to change).

CAFR:  http://www.cityofseward.us/DocumentCenter/View/3682

2018-2019 Budget Calendar: http://www.cityofseward.us/DocumentCenter/View/3688

Author: SCN Editor

