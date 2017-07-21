Vacation Bible School this week, Monday through Friday, July 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon, at Resurrection Lutheran Church (corner of Third and Jefferson). Kids aged 3-11 are welcome to join us for a fun week of games, crafts, music, snacks and Bible stories, with a “Maker Fun Factory” theme! Prior registration is not necessary – just show up Monday morning. For more information, call 224-3628.

