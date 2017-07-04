Updated Mount Marathon Race Coverage

Saturday July 4, 2017, as of 3:49pm

The three separate races – juniors, women and men – each took place starting in downtown Seward. 4th Avenue and Jefferson streets were closed to automobile traffic, with crowd control barriers sectioning off the spectators from the race route, down the center of the streets, leading up into Lowell Canyon, where the real climbing begins. The downtown section of the race route was thronged on either side by thousands of spectators, and vendors filled the other downtown streets. Even blocks away, the cheering crowds could be heard as the racers left downtown, and later, returned back through the crowds to finish, once again back in downtown.

Junior’s Race – Girls – 9 AM Start

Molly Gellert (Bib #1) – 32:53 – (2016 Girls Winner) of Anchorage, AK Ruby Lindquist (Bib #3) – 33:55 of Moose Pass, AK Kendall Kramer (Bib #151) – 35:06 of Fairbanks, AK Riana Boonstra (Bib #2) – 37:15 of Kenai, AK Katey Houser (Bib #101) – 37:34 of Palmer, AK

Junior’s Race – Boys – 9 AM Start

Luke Jager (Bib #201) – 29:09 – (2015 & 2016 Boys Winner) of Anchorage, AK Gavin Block (Bib #297) – 29:32 of Palmer, AK Ali Papillon (Bib #205) – 30:00 of Talkeetna, AK Michael Earnhart (Bib #207) – 30:13 of Eagle River, AK Kelemen Legate (203) – 30:20 of Anchorage, AK

Women’s Race, 11 AM Start

Allie Ostrander (Bib #110) – 49:18 – of Soldotna, AK Morgan Arritola (Bib #164) – 51:09 – of Boise, Idaho Christy Marvin (Bib #1) – 52:21 – of Palmer, AK Denali Foldager-Strabel (Bib#3) – 55:04 – of Seward, AK Ann Spencer (Bib#5) – 55:47 – of Anchorage, AK Najeeby Quinn (Bib #4) – 56:09 – of Anchorage, AK Allison Barnwell (Bib #6) – 57:22 – of Seward, AK Anna Dalton (Bib #154) – 59:13 – of Anchorage, AK Abby Jahn (Bib #25) – 59:31 – of Anchorage, AK April McAnly (Bib #10) – 1:00:21 – of Anchorage, AK

In Order to Summit:

Allie Ostrander, followed by Morgan Arritola, Christy Marvin and Denali Foldager-Strabel.

Men’s Race, 2 PM Start

Scott Patterson (Bib #4) – 44:30 – of Anchorage, AK Erik Johnson (Bib #16) – 45:22 – of Seward, AK Kenneth Brewer (Bib #9) – 46:53 – of Chugiak, AK Alexander Eckert (Bib #109) – 47:18 – of Fairbanks, AK Matthias Messner (Bib #161) – 47:32 – of Eldorado Springs, CO Adam Jensen (Bib #7) – 47:51 – of Anchorage, AK Matias Saari (Bib #12) – 47:54 – of Anchorage, AK Peter Mamrol (Bib #42) – 48:02 – of Anchorage, AK Benjamin Marvin (Bib #8) – 48:12 – of Palmer, AK Lars Kjerengtroen (Bib #149) – 48:14 – of Salt Lake City, Utah

In Order to Summit:

Scott Patterson, Erik Johnson

Seward has been filling up with racers and spectators for the past two weeks, as people prepare for the 4th of July festivities, the main event amongst them being the Mount Marathon Race. In order to accommodate the extra visitors, the City of Seward subdivided the sports fields around town into camping spots. It’s a good thing that little league season has come to a close, because the baseball field is now full of RVs.

Racers filled Seward High School last night to pick up their race bibs and packets, and to attend the mandatory safety briefing for first time racers. In between bib pick up and the safety meeting, a live auction was held, selling off ten race entries each for the women’s and men’s races. The auction was held in the high school gymnasium, the usual sight of basketball games and wrestling tournaments, but on Monday night, it was packed full of hundreds of people eager to see the drama of the auction unfold. The ten women’s entries sold for $250-$550 each. The men’s sold for between $1,000 and $3,100 each. The bidding was done with hand held paddles with numbers on them, an auctioneer on site speaking in the special auctioneering language, and a volunteer to assist each winner with processing their payment and receiving their race bib.