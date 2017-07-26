Two Weekend Shows at Resurrect Art

“Through his on-stage humor and vulnerability, Derek creates an atmosphere of inclusion and community. He engages with the audience in a way that allows them to know that they’re not alone.”

His new record, Normal, was described by Frank Turner as “a generationally defining album for the underground punk scene.” He also said, “In half an hour, Derek reminded me of what punk’s supposed to be.”

There’s a suggested $10-$15 donation at the door.

On Saturday, July 29, Austin Miller is performing at 7pm. Austin Miller is a Bulgarian-born singer-songwriter, based out of Florida. He’s been touring 40 states and 10 countries in the last few years, and critics have compared him to Dylan’s sound on his Blood on the Tracks album.

