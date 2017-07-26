Thursday Family Movie Night: Lego Batman

Join us at the Seward Community Library & Museum for the last Family Movie Night for the summer on Thursday, July 27th, at 5:00PM. We will be watching Lego Batman. This movie is rated PG.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Snacks provided. This program is part of the Summer Reading Program: BUILD A BETTER WORLD. For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907)224-4082.