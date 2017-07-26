Events, Library Museum

Thursday Family Movie Night: Lego Batman

by Seward Community Library & Museum

Join us at the Seward Community Library & Museum for the last Family Movie Night for the summer on Thursday, July 27th, at 5:00PM. We will be watching Lego Batman.  This movie is rated PG.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Snacks provided. This program is part of the Summer Reading Program: BUILD A BETTER WORLD. For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907)224-4082.

Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

