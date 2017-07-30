Subway Tri-Harder-Thon Standings and Letter of Thanks

Seward Parks and Recreation hosted Seward’s 5th Annual Adventure Challenge Sat, July 22nd. Tri-athletes from around the state paddled 5 miles on Kenai Lake, ran 6.3 miles on the Iditarod trail (Long Lake) to Meridian trailhead then hopped on their bikes and rode 15 miles to the finish line at the Wellington picnic area. Congrats to all the competitors! Everyone crossed the finish line with great attitudes and some with outstanding times. Thank you to our sponsors: Subway, Moose Pass Fire, Bear Creek Fire, Seward Fire, US Forest Service, Camping and Parking Departments and huge thanks to Adventure 60 North for transporting kayaks out to the kayak queue area.

With a great deal of planning and preparation for this event, each leg of the race flowed together so smoothly due to the remarkable support of all the volunteers and staff. We would like to express gratitude to those who assisted with the Kayak portion of the race: Wayne Bennett, Rick Lowry, & Kevin Hauze for posting at the Kayak turnaround, following the last kayaker and accounting for every single racer. Huge thanks to Moose Pass Fire: Judy Merritt, Curt Jacoson & Phil Ingersol – for providing a safety vessel on the water and were prepared to offer EMT services if needed. Thank you Traci Petersen for camping overnight and posting up at the kayak queue for those dropping off kayaks, checking off participants and facilitating to the volunteers. Thank you Terry Estes for your assistance getting kayaks out of the water.

The trail crew did a fantastic job! Tracking participants, staging on the trail, to lend a hand and give encouragement to all the runners. Also making sure all garbage and debris was picked up off the trail leaving “no trace”. Acknowledgment to our staff and volunteers for spending your Saturday afternoon with us: Jamie Fredrickson, Jessica Fogle, Trail safety: Monika Adams and Andrea Cameron (USFS), Austin Ledford, Chris Penn, Molly and Todd Hickok. Much thanks to Sully Hauze who helped mark the trail.

The majority of the bike portion was along the Seward Highway that required a good amount of signage and traffic control. Thank you Brennan Hickok PM&C supervisor for placing signs on the roadway to alert motorists’ bikers who were on the road and posting up at the turn up Sea Lion where bikers had to make a right turn off the Highway. Thank you to Doug Schoessler – Director for the public works department for loaning us the proper sign holders to place on highway. Thank you to the Parking Department Joshua Long & crew who gathered up the signs on roadway after race and was also stationed on the bike route, it was a huge help to us. Thank you to Bear Creek Fire: Connie Bacon & Volunteer who were stationed at the bike queue ensuring racers made it onto the Highway safely.

Much appreciation goes out to our TYC team for your amazing efforts. You all had important roles which lead to the success of this event: Josie McLain, Jessica Miles, Roma Hamner, Sequoia Sieverts, Raven Melnik & Angel . Thank you to our volunteers and staff at the Finish line BBQ: Josie Mcclain, Tamara Foster and Vitalli Sturdy. A large number of resources were essential for the safety of this Triathlon. Everyone’s time and involvement was recognized and very much appreciated.

Melanie Hauze – Seward Parks & Recreation: Subway Tri-Harder-Thon Race Director

Fastest Male Kayaker: Jason Stueben; Fastest Female Kayaker: Deanna Roering

Fastest Male Runner: Jason Stueben; Fastest Female Runner: Adrienne Barlett

Fastest Male Biker: Stephen Schell; Fastest Female Biker: Jessica Miles