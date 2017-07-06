Subway Tri Harder Thon – July 22

Want to challenge yourself and enjoy the outdoors at the same time? Sign up for this year’s Subway Tri-Harder-Thon – Seward’s own Adventure Triathlon! Sat, July 22nd starting at Primrose Campground area, this race consists of a 5 mile Kayak (Kenai Lake); 6 mile Trail Run (Primrose/Meridan Trail); 15 mile road bike (Grayling/Meridian trailhead to Seward) Ages 16+. Go to www.runsignup.com Contact Melanie at 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net

https://www.trisignup.com/Race/AK/Seward/TriHarderTriathlon