Subway Tri Harder Thon Finish Community Event! July 22

by SCN Admin

Subway Tri Harder Thon Event - Nothing but Trouble

July 22nd @ the Wellington Picnic area

Everyone is welcome! BBQ for Subway Tri Harder Thon participants are free, $5 for non-participants.

BBQ and beverages: 12 – 3pm

Badminton: 2 to 4pm

Kite Parade @ Little League field: 2 to 3pm

Author: SCN AdminUnless otherwise noted, this content was submitted by a third-party and posted by a Seward City News Website Administrator

