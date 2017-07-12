Announcements, City of Seward, Events, Outdoors, Parks & Rec., Sponsored Content, Sports Subway Tri Harder Thon Finish Community Event! July 22 July 12, 2017 10:31 am by SCN Admin July 22nd @ the Wellington Picnic area Everyone is welcome! BBQ for Subway Tri Harder Thon participants are free, $5 for non-participants. BBQ and beverages: 12 – 3pm Badminton: 2 to 4pm Kite Parade @ Little League field: 2 to 3pm 2sharesFacebook2TwitterGoogle+0 Post Views: 75
