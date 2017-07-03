SPRD Bulletin: Subway Tri Harder Thon July 22, Soccer League, Camps and more

CATC Youth Soccer League

If you love soccer, being outdoors and having fun with friends, then the summer soccer league is for you! This program features bi-weekly practices, skill development, league jerseys, scrimmages and more! For safety, shin guards are required. League will run Mon & Wed at 5:30 & 6:30 July 10th through August 16th Ages 3 to 17 at the Elementary soccer field, $35 for the season. Call Sports and Rec with questions or to sign up: 224-4054 / aledford@cityofseward.net

Subway Tri-Harder-Thon

Want to challenge yourself and enjoy the outdoors at the same time? Sign up for this year’s Subway Tri-Harder-Thon – Seward’s own Adventure Triathlon! Sat, July 22nd starting at Primrose Campground area, this race consists of a 5 mile Kayak (Kenai Lake); 6 mile Trail Run (Primrose/Meridan Trail); 15 mile road bike (Grayling/Meridian trailhead to Seward) Ages 16+. Go to www.runsignup.com Contact Melanie at 224-4011 or email mhauze@cityofseward.net

Sports and Recreation schedule:

Free gym walking in the gym is from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Indoor Park is offered Tue – Fri: 11 am to 12 noon.

Sauna hours are every Tuesday & Thursday from 7 to 9pm

Rock Wall will be open Wed and Thu from 6 to 8pm



Call 224-4054 to reserve your 1 hour Racquetball time slot.

The Teen Rec Room Summer Hours

Activities for the week of July 4th – July 8st. Tuesday, July 4th – CLOSED, Wednesday July 5th – Movie and food, Thursday, July 6th – Outing from 5 – 7, meet at the TRR, dress for outdoor activity, Friday, July 7th – Capture the Flag at the High School, Saturday July 2ndt – Games Night

The Teen Rec Room located at 336 3rd Ave between the Senior Center & TYC, is open for MS & HS students on Tuesdays through Thursday from 5 – 10pm and Friday and Saturdays from 5 – 11pm. This free program is open to Teens free of charge offering ping pong, Skee ball, computers, Xbox, pool tables and more. Call 224-4056 for more info or stop by and see us! Offsite activities include dodgeball at AVTEC, roller skating, rock wall, hikes, and much more. All teens must have a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. Come hang out with us!

Summer Day Camps at the TYC 6 weeks left!

A day at camp is busy, fun & exciting! With action packed days, kids may come home a little dirty, a bit tired and probably hungry too! With this in mind please send your child to camp every day with good walking shoes, play clothes and a water bottle. Dress for the weather each day, as we are outside rain or shine. Camps offered: Pups Camp (Grade 1&2); Rookery Camp (Grades 3 to 5); Adventure Camp (Grades 6 to 8). We also offer a leadership program designed for students going into the 7th grade. And a counselor in training built around 8th graders. Call 224-5472 or go to our website at www.cityofseward.net under Teen and Youth Center to download registration and more info

Summer Camps are full until July 17 and those weeks are filling up fast. Please register today if you are considering camp for the 2nd half of the summer.

TYC Adventure Camp is designed for MS age kids and offers programs all summer long. Each week long camp has a theme which is focused on and the activities that will engage and excited Middle School ages kids. Many weeks offer an overnight trip camping and hiking. The program themes are STEM based with a lot of outdoor adventure. 12 weeks of camp begin on May 30, Sign up now Call 224-5472 or find the brochures on line at the City of Seward web page under Parks and Rec and TYC.

Middle School; After Hours- is on hold till next fall. Thanks so much for a wonderful year. Please join the TRR for a fun and adventurous summer.

Parking Department

South Harbor Uplands Parking Location Closing for Fireworks Display on July 3rd.

This release is to inform the public, both residents and visitors, to the city of Seward, Alaska, that on Monday, July 3rd at 1:00PM, the South Harbor Uplands location will be closed in preparation for that evenings midnight fireworks display.

At 1:00PM, the location is closed to new parking guests and visitors, and any vehicles remaining in the area after 8:00PM that evening will be removed by towing companies that will be on hand at that time.

It is to be noted that vehicles parked beyond the bathroom facility and the Seward Mariners’ Memorial are welcome to stay throughout the evening, but that the vehicles parked in this Permit-Only area will not be permitted to leave the area until 1:00AM, the morning of July 4th, after the display has concluded.

If you are planning on doing long-term parking in the Seward Boat Harbor area over the course of that evening, there are other long-term options available, and additional arrangements can be made, if necessary, by contacting the Parking Department at (907) 224-7878.

Happy Independence Day!