Seward UMC Hosts “ChalkTalks” Evangelist for a Special Sunday Service This Week

Seward United Methodist Church will host Chalk Art Evangelist, Rev. Dwight Haynes, and his family at 321 4th Street, Seward, AK, at 11:00 AM on Sunday, July 16, 2017. This unique ministry will feature joyous and refreshing Christian music by Dwight and his Wife Ann Haynes, an encouraging Bible message beautifully illustrated on a large canvas in full-color along with amazing black-light effects. Gospel Chalk Art is an unforgettable way to see, hear, and experience God’s Word! For more information about the Good News Chalk Talks and this service, phone 907-230-5203, or read more online at www.chalktalks.net.

Rev. Dwight Haynes is a master chalk-artist and biblical evangelist.

He holds a Masters degree in Religious Education from Liberty University and a Bachelor of Theology degree, with youth and music minors, from Piedmont International University. He and his Wife, Ann, sing beautifully together and travel with their two talented daughters, Keli & Sara Haynes.

Dwight has utilized God’s ministry gifts since 1994 as a Gospel Chalk-Artist, serving as a home-missionary to nursing & retirement homes, pastoring churches in Virginia and North Carolina, and as an international missionary-evangelist. He has travelled with his talents to minister in many of the United States of America and in England, Scotland, and Southeast Asia. His wife and two beautiful daughters serve alongside him to inspire and relate God’s love through creative evangelism.

Having served as a Christian school administrator, Pastor Haynes and his wife parent and home school their children with biblical conviction and enjoy ministry and family together. Dwight is the co-founder and a consulting director of Life Development International, a missionary-training ministry based in Southeast Asia.