Scheduled Power Outage for Monday, July 31, 2017

The electric system has experienced multiple outages on the Bear Drive power line with no known cause. We now believe we have found the problem and need to replace a couple of pieces of faulty equipment as soon as possible. To accomplish this as expeditiously as possible there will be as follows.

A POWER OUTAGE ON MONDAY 7-31-17 FROM 9:30 am UNTIL 11:00am

THE AREAS AFFECTED WILL BE– JESSE LEE SUBDIVISION INCLUDING SAFEWAY TO SEWARD MARKETPLACE—GATEWAY SUBDIVISION—CLEARVIEW SUBDIVISION—AND CONNECTED FACILITIES SUCH AS THE HIGH SCHOOL AND Bayview Place170731 Scheduled Power Outage

