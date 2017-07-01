Operation Dry Water: Boat Safely This 4th

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – Today kicks off the National campaign Operation Dry Water. Alaska Wildlife Troopers across the state are participating by making contact with boaters during heightened awareness patrols and encouraging them to make good choices while they recreate on Alaska waterways. The goal of Operation Dry Water is to reduce recreational boating incidents that result in injury, death or damage to property caused by intoxicated boaters.

Many people across Alaska are beginning their 4th of July celebrations today. We know that many times these celebrations involve alcohol. If you chose to drink or consume any other substance that causes impairment, we encourage you to not operate a boat or any other vehicle. We want everyone to have a great time and stay safe.

Advertisement

While contacting boaters, Troopers will be checking to make sure necessary safety equipment is on board. AWT encourages everyone to wear their lifejackets as well.

The national campaign, organized by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators (NABLA) runs through July 2. Alaska Wildlife Troopers have participated in this recreational boating enforcement campaign for the past eight years.