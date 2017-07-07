NWS Special Weather Statement for Saturday July 8, 2017

Source Link at weather.gov

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service ANCHORAGE AK

424 AM AKDT Fri Jul 7 2017

Anchorage-Matanuska Valley-Western Kenai Peninsula-

Western Prince William Sound-Northeast Prince William Sound-

Southeast Prince William Sound-Copper River Basin-Susitna Valley-

Including the cities of Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian, Eklutna,

Palmer, Wasilla, Sutton, Chickaloon, Kenai, Soldotna, Homer,

Cooper Landing, Whittier, Seward, Girdwood, Moose Pass, Valdez,

Thompson Pass, Cordova, Glennallen, Eureka, McCarthy, Paxson,

Slana, Talkeetna, Willow, and Cantwell

424 AM AKDT Fri Jul 7 2017

…Heavy rain for this Saturday and Saturday night throughout

Southcentral…

Heavy rainfall is expected to impact Southcentral by early

Saturday morning through late Saturday evening. The heavy

rainfall is expected to begin first across the Eastern Copper

River Basin, then spread westward through the afternoon. This

swath of rainfall will continue to move westward into the

Talkeetna Mountains and the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys,

Anchorage Bowl, and the Kenai Peninsula by midday Saturday

through late Saturday evening.

Outdoor recreators and commuters are encouraged to use extra

caution when traveling this upcoming weekend. Ponding of water,

rapid local stream rises, and water runoff are a possibility where

heavy rainfall occurs. Look for the rainfall to diminish by early

Sunday morning.