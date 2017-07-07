NWS Special Weather Statement for Saturday July 8, 2017

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service ANCHORAGE AK
424 AM AKDT Fri Jul 7 2017
AKZ101-111-121-125-131-135-141-145-081230-
Anchorage-Matanuska Valley-Western Kenai Peninsula-
Western Prince William Sound-Northeast Prince William Sound-
Southeast Prince William Sound-Copper River Basin-Susitna Valley-
Including the cities of Anchorage, Eagle River, Indian, Eklutna,
Palmer, Wasilla, Sutton, Chickaloon, Kenai, Soldotna, Homer,
Cooper Landing, Whittier, Seward, Girdwood, Moose Pass, Valdez,
Thompson Pass, Cordova, Glennallen, Eureka, McCarthy, Paxson,
Slana, Talkeetna, Willow, and Cantwell
424 AM AKDT Fri Jul 7 2017
|
…Heavy rain for this Saturday and Saturday night throughout
Southcentral…
Heavy rainfall is expected to impact Southcentral by early
Saturday morning through late Saturday evening. The heavy
rainfall is expected to begin first across the Eastern Copper
River Basin, then spread westward through the afternoon. This
swath of rainfall will continue to move westward into the
Talkeetna Mountains and the Matanuska and Susitna Valleys,
Anchorage Bowl, and the Kenai Peninsula by midday Saturday
through late Saturday evening.
Outdoor recreators and commuters are encouraged to use extra
caution when traveling this upcoming weekend. Ponding of water,
rapid local stream rises, and water runoff are a possibility where
heavy rainfall occurs. Look for the rainfall to diminish by early
Sunday morning.
|
