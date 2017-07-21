Announcements, City of Seward, Council, Events, Health, Politics

Notice of Mountain Haven Work Session July 24 and City Council Meeting Agenda Packet

Click HERE to access the City Council Meeting Agenda Packet for July 24, 2017 or visit the city’s website.

Please also note the work session for earlier that evening.

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Seward City Council will conduct a work session on the following item of business:

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

Monday, July 24, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Council Chambers

TOPIC: Providence Seward Formula Re-Basing for Seward Mountain Haven Long-Term Care Facility

The work session will commence in the Seward City Council Chambers located in City Hall at 410 Adams Street, Seward. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings.

