Notice of Filing Dates and Elected Offices to be Filled

2017 SEWARD REGULAR MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that any qualified voter living within the Seward city limits for at least one year prior to August 15, 2017 may file a declaration of candidacy for one of three available council seats or the seat of the Mayor, all with a two-year term, that will be filled at the regular municipal election to be conducted on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. The Council Member seats currently held by Sue McClure, David Squires, and Deborah Altermatt will be available. The seat of the Mayor, currently held by Jean Bardarson, will also be available.

Candidate filing packets will be available in the office of the City Clerk beginning Monday, July 24, 2017, and may be filed with the clerk between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from August 1 through August 15, 2017. Please note the City Clerk’s Office will not accept applications prior to August 1, 2017.

Questions concerning candidate filing or any other aspect of the election should be directed to the Office of the City Clerk at 224-4046.

Notice of Newspaper Advertising:

Advertisement SEWARD PHOENIX LOG Published: July 20, 2017 and August 3, 2017

SEWARD JOURNAL Published: July 26, 2017

POSTED: Beginning July 20, 2017

City Hall bulletin board

U. S. Post Office

Harbormaster’s Building

www.cityofseward.us