NEW Seward Road Improvement/Paving Project Update – July 26

Phase I is complete except striping, which is expected later in August. Crews have begun on Phase II, which is revised to include more of Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Phase II is anticipated to last approximately 10 days to the end of paving.
If you have questions about this project, please call Public Works at 907-224-4093. These updates will also be posted on the main page of the city website.
