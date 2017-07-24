Making strides for wildlife response: Annual ASLC Wildlife Rescue Run fundraiser takes place Saturday, July 29. Volunteers welcome and needed!

The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) is hosting the 19th Annual 5K Wildlife Rescue Run & Walk on Saturday, July 29. The annual family-friendly race is a fundraiser to support the Center’s Wildlife Response Program. This has been another busy year for the Program, which has received 221 distressed animal calls resulting in 15 bird cases and 72 mammal cases. The Program has admitted seven patients: four harbor seals, one ringed seal, one sea otter, and a walrus calf to date.

“Wildlife response work is exciting, but it is also very intensive, requiring 24-hour care from teams of dedicated staff,” said Tara Riemer, ASLC President and CEO. “Over 80% of funding for the program comes from charitable donations. The Wildlife Rescue Run combines family fun with an opportunity for members of the public to become part of the team by running and supporting our work.”

The 5K race route follows a generally flat course along the scenic Seward waterfront and is open to walkers and runners of all levels. Race participants are invited to register online via the link found at www.alaskasealife.org. Race bibs will be available for pick up in the Alaska SeaLife Center atrium on July 29 from 10 am to 11:45 am. All participants will begin the race at 12:00 pm. The presentation of race awards and drawings for the door prizes will be held at 2:00 pm.

Race participants are eligible for an array of door prizes, for which they must be present at the drawing to win. Door prizes include:

2017 Lost Lake Run entry – Two ASLC Wildlife Rescue Racers will win entry for the upcoming Lost Lake Run to be held Aug. 26. Registration for this limited entry cross-country run is closed, so this is a special opportunity to enter. For more information about the race see www.lostlakerun.com . (2 prizes drawn, $100 value each)

Alaska SeaLife Center Family Membership – One year family membership includes free family admission, special programming and monthly educational members-only newsletters. (2 prizes drawn, $140 value each)

Choice of an Octopus, Puffin or Marine Mammal Encounter for 2 – Go behind the scenes with a member of the ASLC animal care staff to learn more about these amazing animals and participate in a feeding or enrichment session. (1 prize drawn, $149.90 value + admission)

Choice of Animal Experience (Aquarist, Octo, Avian, Sea Otter) for 4 – Go behind the scenes with members of the ASLC animal care team to observe a feeding or enrichment session and learn more about these adorable animals. (1 prize drawn, $99.80 value + admission)

Skinny Raven gift cards – 2 prizes drawn, $50 each value

Mountain View Sports gift card – 1 prize drawn, $25 value and a Patagonia hat

This year, supply donations for the Wildlife Response Program will be accepted at the Wildlife Rescue Run & Walk. New or gently used items utilized to support the rescue and rehabilitation of marine wildlife have been requested, and a container will be available at the race to collect donated items. The list of items being accepted is below.

New items needed:

Atlas vinyl non-insulated orange gloves (all sizes)

Whiteboard Expo markers (any size/color)

Advertisement Ziploc Big Bag (gallon size only)

Cut gloves by Kinco (all sizes)

Scrub brushes or scrub pads with handles

Unflavored Pedialyte

Shampoo, conditioner, body wash (any brand)

New or gently used items needed:

Glass Pyrex measuring cups (2-4 cups)

Cake pans (used to make ice molds for enrichment – any size and shape)

Pill crushers and cutters

Rubbermaid containers (heavy duty, microwave safe)

Ziploc “Twist n Lock” (small or medium sizes)

Volunteers are welcome and needed to guide runners along the route. Visit www.alaskasealife.org, or contact Anna Pullins, annap@alasksealife.org to sign-up as a volunteer.

Wildlife Rescue Run & Walk program sponsors include BP, ConocoPhillips, SeaWorld Busch Gardens Conservation Fund, GCI, Pet Zoo Alaska, Minnesota Zoo, Grizzly Pet Products, Hotel Seward, and PenAir. Race sponsors include Seward Parks and Recreation, GraphicWorks, Alaska Serigraphics, First National Bank Alaska, Metco, Nautilus Impact Investing, Petro 49, Seward Family Dentistry – Dr. Michael Moriarty DDS, J&R Fisheries & Kruzof Fisheries, Hotel Seward, Seward Properties, Skinny Raven Sports, and Mountain View Sports.