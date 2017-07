Hope you can join us for some live music with the Derral Gleason Trio at Resurrect Art, Saturday, July 15 at 7pm. Gleason’s music is “a mix of high-energy from-the-gut melody with muscle rock ’n’ roll, and soul-kissed Texas blues.”

Advertisement

We’re asking a $10-$15 donation at the door and the show starts at 7pm. Hope to see you there!