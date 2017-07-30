Kenai Fjords National Park First Annual Youth Symposium Friday August 4

Seward, AK – You are invited! Please join Kenai Fjords National Park in supporting and recognizing the tremendous efforts of youth this summer in protecting, stewarding and helping visitors make meaningful connections to Kenai Fjords National Park and the remarkable community of Seward, Alaska.



The first annual Kenai Fjords National Park Youth Symposium will be held at the K.M. Rae Building from 9:00a.m – 3:00p.m. August 4, and will feature presentations by participants of the Youth Conservation Corps, Student Conservation Association, Alaska SeaLife Center Fellows, Student Rangers, and collaborating partners of the park, Kenai Fjords Tours and Major Marine Tours. Do not miss this opportunity to learn about the fantastic array of youth opportunities in our community and to hear firsthand how these opportunities shape lives.

This is a great event to learn about youth development opportunities, meet park staff, and to support the efforts of youth in our national park and community. You won’t want to miss it and we look forward to seeing you there!