July 18, 2017 Seward Road Improvement Project Update:

Note: Dates are approximate.

For the week of July 17, 2017, paving crews will be working on the streets east of Third Avenue including Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, including side streets. Crews are grinding and compacting in preparation for paving later in the week. This section will have the most impact on the public and local businesses. Alternate routes and temporary closures will be required.

Streets already completed: Dieckgraeff Road (from Seward Highway to Maple Street), Ash and Oak Streets to the Seward Mountain Haven Long Term Care Facility, First and Second Avenues and their side streets, and Old Nash Road (additional job through DOT Maintenance). Knik Construction also poured 29 curb ramps in the downtown area. Miscellaneous work on the curb ramps will be ongoing over the next couple of weeks.

The map below shows the next set of phases over the next few weeks – each phase will go through grinding, compacting and paving before the next phase begins.

If you have questions about this project, please call Public Works at 907-224-4093. These updates will also be posted on the main page of the city website.