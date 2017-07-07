Important SIFA membership meeting

An important membership meeting of the Seward International Friendship Association (SIFA) will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 6 pm in the upstairs meeting room at the Seward Community Library. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the future of SIFA and possible disbanding of the organization due to lack of officers and membership participation. Please spread the word about the meeting and plan to attend if you have an interest in the future of the Seward International Friendship Association or the organization’s remaining funds.

