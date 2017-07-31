Hey Holland America, We’re Grateful!

Advertisement

We are truly grateful for the recent financial gift from Holland America to Port City Players for light equipment. This is an important need in theatre and one that PCP has been seeking to fill. The community theatre group has grown a lot over the years and will, hopefully, continue to grow into the future, offering wonderful theatre experiences for Seward to both participate in and enjoy from the audience. From all of us at Port City Players (and Seward Arts Council, too!), THANK YOU, HOLLAND!