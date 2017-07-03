Get Your Whole Methodist Pie Early — Tonight 5-8 PM

The United Methodist Church will be selling whole, uncut pies on Sunday, July 3rd, from 5-8 PM. It will be $25 for a whole pie. It’s a great way to have dessert on hand as you head into the July 4th Festivities. The United Methodist Church is located at 321 4th Street (across from the Fire Station in Seward).

A previous version of this post ran an old advertisement. We apologize.